Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-04-25

- Felix Mir – demonstration of a physical fact
- Quelza – Pensa Poetico
- Sarno Ultra – Rogue Replicants
- Schegg – Memory Loop
- Felly Fell – Burnout
- Missy Elliott – Lose Control (2Geez Edit)
- Chewlie and Weith – Scindat
- DOVE & Kehina – KR36
- Aloe Vittoria – They just see the dance……….
- DJ PGZ & Yikes – Ouss Ouss
- X CLUB. – New Wold Expression
- Pinz & Pelz – Danni Is A Shoplifter
- Hedchef – Inertia of the Real
- Cyrenaur – Kunz
- Sarno Ultra – (Ar) 3d6 4s2
- DJ TR!P – Trust In Me
- Chewlie and Weith – Dismantled
