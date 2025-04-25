Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-04-25

  1. Felix Mir – demonstration of a physical fact
  2. Quelza – Pensa Poetico
  3. Sarno Ultra – Rogue Replicants
  4. Schegg – Memory Loop
  5. Felly Fell – Burnout
  6. Missy Elliott – Lose Control (2Geez Edit)
  7. Chewlie and Weith – Scindat
  8. DOVE & Kehina – KR36
  9. Aloe Vittoria – They just see the dance……….
  10. DJ PGZ & Yikes – Ouss Ouss
  11. X CLUB. – New Wold Expression
  12. Pinz & Pelz – Danni Is A Shoplifter
  13. Hedchef – Inertia of the Real
  14. Cyrenaur – Kunz
  15. Sarno Ultra – (Ar) 3d6 4s2
  16. DJ TR!P – Trust In Me
  17. Chewlie and Weith – Dismantled
