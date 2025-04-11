Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-04-11

- Sopraterra – An Elegy for the Phoenix
- Voodoocuts – Latin Drummer
- NIQH – Planet Market
- Furious Frank – Dripp
- Elohim – Hallucinating
- A.Fruit – Shifted Gravity
- VEiiLA – My Blues
- RHYMEWORKS – SIT BY THE RIVER
- Tipper – Flat Ripple
- voiceROM – Cameron
- Moderator – When I Dream
- Strict Face – Ibis Feathers
- Sara Dziri – She’s a Creep
- Tammy Lakkis – Get Up
- Maude Vôs – Luminous Dawn ft. alice.km (Katatonic Silentio Remix)
- Maude Vôs – Dance of the 7th Veil (Enereph Remix)
- Goldie B – Kriss Kool
- Zapp-Ared – Jungle Urbaine
- yullola – the girl who lost the world (tanvi everywhere remix)
- Flore – Primary Mineral
- Dario Russo – Hitler Hat
- Smile Davis – Dubcalà
- Strict Face – Bellyache
- Pépe – Fraught (fearless)
- HYPNA & NIQH – Circuit Reflex
- Yetsuby – FLY
- Dom Apes – Fuelless Consumption
- Grosso Gadgetto + Brainquake – Teethgrinder
- Ursula Sereghy – Wet and Innocent
- Yetsuby – ;P
- Angles Morts – Garage 74
- PEAK – Underwater Awe
