Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-04-11

  1. Sopraterra – An Elegy for the Phoenix
  2. Voodoocuts – Latin Drummer
  3. NIQH – Planet Market
  4. Furious Frank – Dripp
  5. Elohim – Hallucinating
  6. A.Fruit – Shifted Gravity
  7. VEiiLA – My Blues
  8. RHYMEWORKS – SIT BY THE RIVER
  9. Tipper – Flat Ripple
  10. voiceROM – Cameron
  11. Moderator – When I Dream
  12. Strict Face – Ibis Feathers
  13. Sara Dziri – She’s a Creep
  14. Tammy Lakkis – Get Up
  15. Maude Vôs – Luminous Dawn ft. alice.km (Katatonic Silentio Remix)
  16. Maude Vôs – Dance of the 7th Veil (Enereph Remix)
  17. Goldie B – Kriss Kool
  18. Zapp-Ared – Jungle Urbaine
  19. yullola – the girl who lost the world (tanvi everywhere remix)
  20. Flore – Primary Mineral
  21. Dario Russo – Hitler Hat
  22. Smile Davis – Dubcalà
  23. Strict Face – Bellyache
  24. Pépe – Fraught (fearless)
  25. HYPNA & NIQH – Circuit Reflex
  26. Yetsuby – FLY
  27. Dom Apes – Fuelless Consumption
  28. Grosso Gadgetto + Brainquake – Teethgrinder
  29. Ursula Sereghy – Wet and Innocent
  30. Yetsuby – ;P
  31. Angles Morts – Garage 74
  32. PEAK – Underwater Awe
