Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-03-14

  1. Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
  2. Dope Valley Connection DVC – mango conspiracy-ism
  3. The Comet Is Coming – Journey Through the Asteroid Belt
  4. Ursula Sereghy – Expelliarmus Love
  5. Katanga Junior – Wambea
  6. Das Racist – Ek Shaneesh
  7. STI Meets One Lok – Jedi Bizness
  8. Monster Zoku Onsomb – Munket
  9. ABYSS CHASERS – Abyss Chasers
  10. CCL – Tachyon Frog
  11. Cobalt Engineering – Poltergeist
  12. Psy.Phalanx – Mannequin Skittles
  13. PEAK – Where’s Floyd?
  14. fret-gvibe – summer house skit (g vibe summer)
  15. Galcid – Crush
  16. MUTANT JOE – OPUS (interlude)
  17. On-Ly – Noku
  18. Floatmaster Soup – Jus’ Freaky
  19. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Every Moment
  20. Nala Sinephro – Continuum 8
  21. Gratts Ft. Antony Coppens – New Horizons
