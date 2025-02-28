Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-02-28

February 28, 2025

  1. White Jazz vs Tony Magic – Foamy
  2. test boot test – 足し算世代問題
  3. CucumberHorse – dudebro
  4. Raphaël Dion – You Me You
  5. Ohmu – the days before
  6. ThisIsIndi – lemonade
  7. Paradiso Rhythm – I Never Felt This Way Before
  8. Mr KS + Rhythm&Soul – I Feel Like
  9. The Range / Jim-E Stack – With You (Yaeji Remix)
  10. Xenura – KNOW AGAIN VIP
  11. your best friend jippy – DR-70 Astrology Minicomputer
  12. Nala Sinephro – Continuum 5
  13. re:ni – Dragons in a Row
  14. Aja Ireland – If You Don’t Exist
  15. Ripple – Refragmented
  16. Xenura – BALLS FART_2
  17. Rebecca Delle Piane – Stripped
  18. La Fraicheur – Processing
  19. nextdimensional – astral project
  20. Lola Kay – Voodoo 16
  21. JEWELSSEA – If You Don’t Drop Dis… Wyd?!
  22. COPYCATT – Cherokee
  23. Cern – Spirit House
  24. Olivia Font – Sinking Into Skin
