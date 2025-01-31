Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-01-31

  1. MIRA新伝統 – Disembodiment
  2. DJ Sofa – Ready Set Go (Dev/Null Remix)
  3. Khadija Al Hanafi – !OK!
  4. LQ feat. Ben Dudding – Way Down
  5. Retron 0ne – On The Inside (Brainstem Initiation)
  6. Cynthoni – SMOKEITTOTHEBUTT
  7. Southpaw – Sleeperlude
  8. Zeldin & Dekka – As Time Goes By
  9. Dr. Rubinstein – Extacid ( Dave N.A. Remix )
  10. episcool – walkrunswim
  11. Objekt – Worm Dance
  12. Ana Rs – Wipe Out
  13. Morgan Wright – Yell and Shit
  14. Furious Frank – Moss Rock
  15. MUTANT JOE ft. Apoc Krysis – 87 Yams
  16. Soylent Green – Caution
  17. DJ Die Presents Sure Thing – Special Love
  18. De La Soul – Stakes is High (winslow.edit)
  19. your best friend jippy – Adventures Underground (feat. M.E.D, Besewax)
  20. YULUBALA feat. Aylja – Dreamscape
  21. Freestylers feat Definition Of Sound – UK version
  22. Ela Minus – ABRIR MONTE
