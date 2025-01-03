Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-01-03

  1. magnetic man – ligma vip
  2. Nancy Wilson – Sunshine
  3. Mix Master Mike – Magnet
  4. Pleasure – Jammin’ With Pleasure
  5. Mix Master Mike – Tranzmission
  6. Richard Evans – Capricorn Rising
  7. mrs jynx – wooshgone
  8. boxcutter – mya rave
  9. Vono Box – Pepita
  10. Brothers Grimm – Chase Scene *3
  11. Jobclub Music Workshop – Large Block Of Flats
  12. Dusty – Explosion
  13. cult of the 13th hour – way of the gun
  14. Mekon – Welcome To Tackletown (Mekon Dub)
  15. Squarepusher – Windscale 2
  16. Featherstone – Cipher
  17. Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
  18. U.N.K.L.E – Berry Meditation
  19. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  20. Dave Wallace – Waves (Kid Loops Mix)
  21. Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
  22. Tim Jackiw – Psegue
  23. AROHA – Let Her Rip (Toitū Te Tiriti)
  24. Wicked Beat Sound System – Summer Sun (Raised By Wolves Edit)
  25. Missy Elliott – Pass That Dutch
  26. B(if)tek – Bedrock
