Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2025-01-03

- magnetic man – ligma vip
- Nancy Wilson – Sunshine
- Mix Master Mike – Magnet
- Pleasure – Jammin’ With Pleasure
- Mix Master Mike – Tranzmission
- Richard Evans – Capricorn Rising
- mrs jynx – wooshgone
- boxcutter – mya rave
- Vono Box – Pepita
- Brothers Grimm – Chase Scene *3
- Jobclub Music Workshop – Large Block Of Flats
- Dusty – Explosion
- cult of the 13th hour – way of the gun
- Mekon – Welcome To Tackletown (Mekon Dub)
- Squarepusher – Windscale 2
- Featherstone – Cipher
- Quirkestra – The Cat Burglar
- U.N.K.L.E – Berry Meditation
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Dave Wallace – Waves (Kid Loops Mix)
- Quirkestra – Let’s Build A Time Machine
- Tim Jackiw – Psegue
- AROHA – Let Her Rip (Toitū Te Tiriti)
- Wicked Beat Sound System – Summer Sun (Raised By Wolves Edit)
- Missy Elliott – Pass That Dutch
- B(if)tek – Bedrock
