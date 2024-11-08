Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-11-08

Written by on November 8, 2024

  1. Lena Douglas – Voice Memo
  2. Y Bülbül – Alo?
  3. Mantra, Decibella & Tim Reaper – Pirate Steppers
  4. Oyubi – lolol
  5. Aphex Twin – pthex
  6. SHUFLA – JUNGLE FUNK
  7. XR33 – XR33
  8. Free The Radical – Turgentcy (Less Is More)
  9. Command D – Mines
  10. KOKO – Endangered Aliens
  11. fukkwrekk – ease up
  12. JEWELSSEA – Glimmers & Gallops
  13. Strict Face – Sin Drum
  14. Via App – Anisthynia
  15. DJ Wise – Rave Elixir
  16. re:ni – Thousand Yard Stare
  17. Afdal S – It Wasn’t Me
  18. TEJAVU – Life Energy
  19. STUNNA – Thinking Of You
  20. B.D.B – A​.​L​.​O​.​E
  21. The Quiet Boys – Bosh Tres Bien
  22. Ruby Karinto – No Manchester
  23. XR33 – Live Wire
  24. DELICASTEEZ feat. JarJarJr – On Lockdown
  25. Hot Chocolate – Every 1’s A Winner
  26. Soeneido – No Turning Back
  27. Drink Radio – Moon Vibrations
  28. RYDEEN & SOVBLKPSSY – JOBSEEKER
