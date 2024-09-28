Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-09-28

September 28, 2024

  1. Trois​-​Quarts Taxi System – A Visit
  2. Yushh – <3URNRG
  3. Lisene – Class of 92
  4. LSDXOXO – WITCHING HOUR
  5. Mix Master Kutyma – Mondo Bass Shiiiet (Certified Hood Classic MIx)
  6. Sáccea – Foamyy​-​I
  7. Sha Ru – Get Lost
  8. DJ SOFA – Ready Set Go
  9. Laurel Halo – Sunlight On The Faded (Dub)
  10. ex.sses – resurrections
  11. Jay Carder – Reverse Disorder
  12. Amaliah – Helix – Call Super remix
  13. IN2STELLAR – Mixed Messages
  14. Critical Mass – A Mill Night Rates
  15. Phil Gektor – Brand New
  16. Urban Groove – Devastated Earth
  17. Jay Carder – Eva’s Stoned
  18. Sleep Exchange – Assimilation (al dente Remix)
  19. Bad’m D – What you know about this
  20. Southpaw – Blurred Lines
  21. Dust Storm Jogger – Rongy Right
  22. lv amaj x n95 – sadfemmes2001 (ppalace dnb edit)
  23. CZUCHWICKI – Chester (李紫兰Leah Remix) (feat. Bridget Tarquini)
  24. Gratts – Nuit De Fievre (Pellegrino Nottata Stellata remix)
  25. Mojo Dingo – Baby’s Got Rhythm
