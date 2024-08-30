Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-08-30

  1. Qbert – Storm Riders
  2. DSC – JazzTape
  3. RBI – Gossip
  4. Yoni Den – Guec
  5. Diverted – Big Baby Fear
  6. Strike – I Have Peace (K-Gee Mix)
  7. DJ TR!P featuring Fleur Gree – Scar A Soul
  8. Rae & Christian – Spellbound (radio edit)
  9. Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim On The Move
  10. The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Medicine
  11. Slowmango – ACE
  12. Deee-Lite – What Is Love?
  13. DJ BACON – The Crisis
  14. Eluize – Up All Night (SETH NK Remix)
  15. The New Pollutants – Ghouls and Ghosts
  16. Maara – Erotics Of Betrayal
  17. Blu Mar Ten – Ghost Trio
  18. Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got
  19. Once11 – Panama Cell
  20. DJ DSK and The Lost Soul Collective – Lost Soul pt.1
  21. ¥$ – River
  22. Tony Allen with Afrika 70 and The Afro Messengers – Hustler
  23. Dehive.com – Cum on
  24. Verzanski – Verzanski
  25. Monastry – Monastry
  26. Herbie Hancock – Wiggle-Waggle
  27. The In-Sect – I Can See My Love
