Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-08-30

- Qbert – Storm Riders
- DSC – JazzTape
- RBI – Gossip
- Yoni Den – Guec
- Diverted – Big Baby Fear
- Strike – I Have Peace (K-Gee Mix)
- DJ TR!P featuring Fleur Gree – Scar A Soul
- Rae & Christian – Spellbound (radio edit)
- Lizzy Mercier Descloux – Jim On The Move
- The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra – Medicine
- Slowmango – ACE
- Deee-Lite – What Is Love?
- DJ BACON – The Crisis
- Eluize – Up All Night (SETH NK Remix)
- The New Pollutants – Ghouls and Ghosts
- Maara – Erotics Of Betrayal
- Blu Mar Ten – Ghost Trio
- Massive Attack – Be Thankful For What You’ve Got
- Once11 – Panama Cell
- DJ DSK and The Lost Soul Collective – Lost Soul pt.1
- ¥$ – River
- Tony Allen with Afrika 70 and The Afro Messengers – Hustler
- Dehive.com – Cum on
- Verzanski – Verzanski
- Monastry – Monastry
- Herbie Hancock – Wiggle-Waggle
- The In-Sect – I Can See My Love
Reader's opinions