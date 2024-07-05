Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-07-05

- Maisie – Morphine
- Kim Gordon – Shelf Warmer
- Primus – Tommy The Cat
- Tommy The Cat – Ernie The Busdriver
- 33EMYBW – 冬虫夏草
- Harmony – When You Hold Me
- Dj integrity – Peace Among Us
- Loure – The Walk Home
- Felix Mir – 4 6 9 11 13
- Free The Radical – Racked By Goodness
- End User License Agreement – Love Is... (Karmel Jäger Remix)
- Eyedea & Abilities – Now
- Dj Rellik – Only with Your Help
- KARLITA – Idle
- Konerytmi – Kutsumus
- Subjoi – Something About You
- Mall Grab – I Just Wanna (2024)
- Full Court – Vertical Limit
- Tullia Benedicta – Tenerife (Töria remix)
- Arca – Self Defense
- Reggie Ray – B-Boy Rockin’ (Paris ’24)
- Greaves – Zodiac
- Discarded – Uplink
- Loods & Skin On Skin – Wasted
- Hazxx – Synth
- Honey Dijon feat. Sam Sparro – Stars (Cratebug Nova ReMix)
- Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework)
- Carlita feat. Cleo Simone – Planet Blue
Reader's opinions