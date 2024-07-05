Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-07-05

July 5, 2024

  1. Maisie – Morphine
  2. Kim Gordon – Shelf Warmer
  3. Primus – Tommy The Cat
  4. Tommy The Cat – Ernie The Busdriver
  5. 33EMYBW – 冬​虫​夏​草
  6. Harmony – When You Hold Me
  7. Dj integrity – Peace Among Us
  8. Loure – The Walk Home
  9. Felix Mir – 4 6 9 11 13
  10. Free The Radical – Racked By Goodness
  11. End User License Agreement – Love Is​.​.​. (Karmel J​ä​ger Remix)
  12. Eyedea & Abilities – Now
  13. Dj Rellik – Only with Your Help
  14. KARLITA – Idle
  15. Konerytmi – Kutsumus
  16. Subjoi – Something About You
  17. Mall Grab – I Just Wanna (2024)
  18. Full Court – Vertical Limit
  19. Tullia Benedicta – Tenerife (T​ö​ria remix)
  20. Arca – Self Defense
  21. Reggie Ray – B-Boy Rockin’ (Paris ’24)
  22. Greaves – Zodiac
  23. Discarded – Uplink
  24. Loods & Skin On Skin – Wasted
  25. Hazxx – Synth
  26. Honey Dijon feat. Sam Sparro – Stars (Cratebug Nova ReMix)
  27. Gratts – Sun Circles (Alexander Flood Live Rework)
  28. Carlita feat. Cleo Simone – Planet Blue
