Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-06-21

June 21, 2024

  1. The Stone Fox – New Contender
  2. Yello – Jungle Bill
  3. Lis Sarroca – Chamomile (Carlo Remix)
  4. Rick Wade – Feels (LK Remix)
  5. Julio Cruz – Everything’s Alright
  6. Ciamarro – The Excited cerimony of intuition​
  7. DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ – All The Beautiful Things
  8. Mike Nolan – I Feel Ya
  9. Agrabah – Madame Kabukicho
  10. Antony Coppens – Ancient Eye
  11. Dean Martin – Sway
  12. 30/70 – Tastes Like Freedom (Chaos In The CBD Remix)
  13. Astral Travel – You Are From This Planet (Khalab edit)
  14. Moodymanc – Black Paint (Dub Mix)
  15. Blue Gum Beats – Birds in Bowties
  16. Felix Mir – Real or Not Real
  17. Tambo’s House – Ricochet
  18. Adelaide Acid – Paging Miss S
  19. Critical Mass – Cassette Manifesto
  20. KUTO SELEKTA QUILLA – Revoluci​ó​n kaliente will not be televised
  21. Discarded – Pretty Good Time
  22. IMOGEN + Ben Pest – Plastic Techno
  23. Alnitak Kid, Cazeaux O.S.L.O and Nate88 – Supahit
