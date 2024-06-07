Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-06-07

- Dj Titanium – I Feel Good
- Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise
- Breakbeat Era – Life Is My Friend
- Wulls – Acid Snatch
- CRTB & MG – Juice
- X CLUB. – New World Expression
- Meg Ward – Pop Yo Collars
- auto/mates – 4+1 Cups Brown
- Chlär – Vital Force
- Loris – Soy real
- Sachasaidso – Red
- half slept – Cattle Dog
- ANNĒ – Blossom Tool
- Strict Face – Casual Contact
- WOST – Azaroso
- Adelaide Acid – Some Regulation
- Kerrie – Ode To The D
- Mia Koden – F.T.S
- Phil Gektor – Never
- Munster S Thomson – The Vermin Hunter
- Baytee Baytak – KAH – RABA (كهربا)
- Verraco – jajaja
- X.A.Cute – Hello Afreaka (Bauchamp Remix)
- Thunder Speaks – Birth
- Greasy Rhysy – Caffeine Intravenously
