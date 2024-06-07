Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-06-07

Written by on June 7, 2024

  1. Dj Titanium – I Feel Good
  2. Beastie Boys – Make Some Noise
  3. Breakbeat Era – Life Is My Friend
  4. Wulls – Acid Snatch
  5. CRTB & MG – Juice
  6. X CLUB. – New World Expression
  7. Meg Ward – Pop Yo Collars
  8. auto​/​mates – 4​+​1 Cups Brown
  9. Chlär – Vital Force
  10. Loris – Soy real
  11. Sachasaidso – Red
  12. half slept – Cattle Dog
  13. ANNĒ – Blossom Tool
  14. Strict Face – Casual Contact
  15. WOST – Azaroso
  16. Adelaide Acid – Some Regulation
  17. Kerrie – Ode To The D
  18. Mia Koden – F.T.S
  19. Phil Gektor – Never
  20. Munster S Thomson – The Vermin Hunter
  21. Baytee Baytak – KAH – RABA (​ك​ه​ر​ب​ا​)
  22. Verraco – jajaja
  23. X.A.Cute – Hello Afreaka (Bauchamp Remix)
  24. Thunder Speaks – Birth
  25. Greasy Rhysy – Caffeine Intravenously
