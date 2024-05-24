Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-05-24

- The Stone Fox – Slave To The Rhythm
- Neggy Gemmy – Clown Cleaner
- Cihangir Eryıldız – Tokyo Manifesto
- Aphex Twin – Bucephalus Bouncing Ball (Noneohone Amen Rewerk)
- Maara – Just Give Me Time
- Paige Julia – Indisputable
- Relative – Baddest
- DJ RAP – GROOVE ON
- Radiance – Sky
- DJ TOYS-R-US – Teenagers (RIP Robert Miles – Children)
- Aveline – Darling (Acid Mix)
- BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL – 5XXXI
- Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get U Out (Debb’s Spring Bloomer Edit)
- Marli – New Arrivals
- Mirasia & Kuya Neil – Untouched
- Matrefakt ft. Poppi – Keep The Faith
- Rip Van Hippy and Eiji Shibata – Down Underground
- pondq. – Annie
- Odicolon – Black River
- DJ NPC – Y
- X CLUB. – Groove Theory
- Juicy Romance – Talk About Me
Reader's opinions