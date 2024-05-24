Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2024

  1. The Stone Fox – Slave To The Rhythm
  2. Neggy Gemmy – Clown Cleaner
  3. Cihangir Eryıldız – Tokyo Manifesto
  4. Aphex Twin – Bucephalus Bouncing Ball (Noneohone Amen Rewerk)
  5. Maara – Just Give Me Time
  6. Paige Julia – Indisputable
  7. Relative – Baddest
  8. DJ RAP – GROOVE ON
  9. Radiance – Sky
  10. DJ TOYS-R-US – Teenagers (RIP Robert Miles – Children)
  11. Aveline – Darling (Acid Mix)
  12. BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL – 5XXXI
  13. Kylie Minogue – Can’t Get U Out (Debb’s Spring Bloomer Edit)
  14. Marli – New Arrivals
  15. Mirasia & Kuya Neil – Untouched
  16. Matrefakt ft. Poppi – Keep The Faith
  17. Rip Van Hippy and Eiji Shibata – Down Underground
  18. pondq. – Annie
  19. Odicolon – Black River
  20. DJ NPC – Y
  21. X CLUB. – Groove Theory
  22. Juicy Romance – Talk About Me
