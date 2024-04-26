Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-04-26

Written by on April 26, 2024

  1. Alexander Flood – Oscillate (Alexander Flood Remix)
  2. Prequel – All I’m Missing Is You
  3. Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something
  4. Acid Window – Drug Father
  5. Lyric Hood – Let Me Tell You (Kayrem Remix)
  6. Sally C – Control
  7. Deejay Xfilez – Run Red
  8. Sestrica – Volga
  9. Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphinome
  10. Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (Contagious Mix)
  11. IN2STELLAR – Below Surface
  12. Hannah Wants – Ghetto
  13. MD X-Spress – God Made Me Phunky (Jess Bays Extended Remix)
  14. ANOTR, Erik Bandt feat. Leven Kali – How You Feel
  15. DJ TRON – LOS COJONES
  16. Eris Drew – Pick ‘Em Up
  17. La Fraicheur & Leonard de Leonard – Sharp Machinery (Cyrk Remix)
  18. Enrico Sangiuliano & Charlotte de Witte – Reflection
  19. Demo DC – Glimpsed (Metapattern Mix)
  20. Ila Brugal – TEN
  21. Juli – Sentinelle (Argo Mix)
  22. B.D.B (Bicep & Benjamin Damage) – CHROMA 002 L.A.V.A
  23. Oots – The Way That I Feel
  24. LF System – All I’ve Got
  25. Carlita – Time
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-04-26

Previous post

Radioactive: 2024-04-26

Current track

Title

Artist