Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-04-26

- Alexander Flood – Oscillate (Alexander Flood Remix)
- Prequel – All I’m Missing Is You
- Emma-Jean Thackray – Say Something
- Acid Window – Drug Father
- Lyric Hood – Let Me Tell You (Kayrem Remix)
- Sally C – Control
- Deejay Xfilez – Run Red
- Sestrica – Volga
- Polygonia – Hamadryas Amphinome
- Sunflower Aquarium – Bubble (Contagious Mix)
- IN2STELLAR – Below Surface
- Hannah Wants – Ghetto
- MD X-Spress – God Made Me Phunky (Jess Bays Extended Remix)
- ANOTR, Erik Bandt feat. Leven Kali – How You Feel
- DJ TRON – LOS COJONES
- Eris Drew – Pick ‘Em Up
- La Fraicheur & Leonard de Leonard – Sharp Machinery (Cyrk Remix)
- Enrico Sangiuliano & Charlotte de Witte – Reflection
- Demo DC – Glimpsed (Metapattern Mix)
- Ila Brugal – TEN
- Juli – Sentinelle (Argo Mix)
- B.D.B (Bicep & Benjamin Damage) – CHROMA 002 L.A.V.A
- Oots – The Way That I Feel
- LF System – All I’ve Got
- Carlita – Time
