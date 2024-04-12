Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-04-12

  1. BLUNT RUNNERS – Filthy Keys
  2. melunn – White Branch
  3. Bad’m D – Swordfish
  4. SangLien – Tokyo
  5. Alias 8 – The Final Frontier
  6. DR3AM ANGXL – autophobia’s kiss
  7. hood joplin – TAR
  8. Yello – Arthur Spark
  9. JIALING – 超越 (transcendence)
  10. BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL – intoxicated tool (thicc vip)
  11. ANNĒ – Trinity
  12. Joey Valence & Brae – CLUB SANDWICH
  13. MORELIA – UH OH
  14. Ciel – Metal
  15. EZROH – ANXIOUS MACHINE ft. DENTAL JAMS
  16. The Isle – Politically Incorrect (East of Detroit)
  17. Oots – No Place Like Home
  18. Eastern Distributor – Synesthesia
  19. Nia Archives – Ode 2 Maya Angelou
  20. megiapa – 1.9
  21. Maya Randle – without you
  22. Xenura – RINGTONE IDEA
Next post

Previous post

