Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-29

Written by on March 29, 2024

  1. Prefuse 73 – Lullabyes and Awakenings
  2. Manic Beats – Always
  3. Call of the Void – When I think of you
  4. Angel D’lite – Liquid Skies
  5. Dave Machine – Energia
  6. Prisoner 301 – Mutually Assured Destruction
  7. Vilaan – Calixto
  8. JIALING – 飛 (flight)
  9. Floor Twenty – Friends
  10. Cloudshift – Sand Garden
  11. Salamanda – Catching Tails (Yushh Soft Spin Remix)
  12. Cloudshift – Evil Vibe
  13. Cloudshift – Floral
  14. Anushka – Spirits Gave It To Us
  15. rrao – Tell Me
  16. Kanye West ft. Playboi Carti – Junya (Recluse Remix)
  17. Caitlin Medcalf – Praise Skepta
  18. re:ni – BURSTTRAP
  19. Angel D’lite – Just Trippin’
  20. Kristofer Maddigan & THE CUPHEAD JAZZ ORCHESTRA – The Finishing Touch
  21. demo sphere – Time Spaces Apart
  22. Glass Beams – Orb
  23. Yaeji (ft. Nappy Nina) – MONEY CAN’T BUY
  24. XANGA – Blood Money Drug Money
  25. Rex the Bard – Destiny Island
  26. Rex the Bard – Sonar Sound
  27. Salamanda – Hungry Bone
  28. Squarepusher – Holorform
  29. Manic Beats – SYLM
