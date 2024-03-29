Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-29

- Prefuse 73 – Lullabyes and Awakenings
- Manic Beats – Always
- Call of the Void – When I think of you
- Angel D’lite – Liquid Skies
- Dave Machine – Energia
- Prisoner 301 – Mutually Assured Destruction
- Vilaan – Calixto
- JIALING – 飛 (flight)
- Floor Twenty – Friends
- Cloudshift – Sand Garden
- Salamanda – Catching Tails (Yushh Soft Spin Remix)
- Cloudshift – Evil Vibe
- Cloudshift – Floral
- Anushka – Spirits Gave It To Us
- rrao – Tell Me
- Kanye West ft. Playboi Carti – Junya (Recluse Remix)
- Caitlin Medcalf – Praise Skepta
- re:ni – BURSTTRAP
- Angel D’lite – Just Trippin’
- Kristofer Maddigan & THE CUPHEAD JAZZ ORCHESTRA – The Finishing Touch
- demo sphere – Time Spaces Apart
- Glass Beams – Orb
- Yaeji (ft. Nappy Nina) – MONEY CAN’T BUY
- XANGA – Blood Money Drug Money
- Rex the Bard – Destiny Island
- Rex the Bard – Sonar Sound
- Salamanda – Hungry Bone
- Squarepusher – Holorform
- Manic Beats – SYLM
Reader's opinions