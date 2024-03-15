Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-15

- Xenura – THE PEDESTAL
- Puoskari – Humboogie
- Pepe Deluxé – The Surrealist Woman (Theme Song From Salvador Dalí’s Giraffes on Horseback Salad)
- La Luz – Strange World
- Prod Laver – Mr. Milton
- Jlin – The Precision Of Infinity (ft. Philip Glass)
- Ice Spice – Munch (gullydoctor mix)
- JIALING – 無我 (not self)
- Low End Activist – Airdrop 03 (Mayhem On Barton Hill)
- Squarepusher – Duneray
- JIALING – 生存 (existence)
- Xenura – ALLOY DROPLET
- Mall Grab – Liverpool Street In The Rain
- Erika Gluck – What We Believe
- Strict Face – Poison Finish
- Command D – Esc
- priya – Happier Together
- Squarepusher – Wendorlan
- Capsule – Parismatic
- DELICASTEEZ ft. saiko – one momento
- Odicolon – Tiki Cat
- Pugilist – Silken
- T-O-M-I-X – Kaboora
- Aquifer – lara croft
- Squarepusher – Domelash
