Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-15

  1. Xenura – THE PEDESTAL
  2. Puoskari – Humboogie
  3. Pepe Deluxé – The Surrealist Woman (Theme Song From Salvador Dal​í​’s Giraffes on Horseback Salad)
  4. La Luz – Strange World
  5. Prod Laver – Mr. Milton
  6. Jlin – The Precision Of Infinity (ft. Philip Glass)
  7. Ice Spice – Munch (gullydoctor mix)
  8. JIALING – 無我 (not self)
  9. Low End Activist – Airdrop 03 (Mayhem On Barton Hill)
  10. Squarepusher – Duneray
  11. JIALING – 生存 (existence)
  12. Xenura – ALLOY DROPLET
  13. Mall Grab – Liverpool Street In The Rain
  14. Erika Gluck – What We Believe
  15. Strict Face – Poison Finish
  16. Command D – Esc
  17. priya – Happier Together
  18. Squarepusher – Wendorlan
  19. Capsule – Parismatic
  20. DELICASTEEZ ft. saiko – one momento
  21. Odicolon – Tiki Cat
  22. Pugilist – Silken
  23. T-O-M-I-X – Kaboora
  24. Aquifer – lara croft
  25. Squarepusher – Domelash
