Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-01

March 1, 2024

  1. Lamina – Nube
  2. bovaflux – once more
  3. Wing Vilma – Required Sentience
  4. Mengze – Only You
  5. wahala.wav – F​*​ck It
  6. Provoke – Bruk
  7. scram – Hone-Onna
  8. oluv. – Portreath Massive
  9. Quixosis – Chanclas de Mercurio
  10. Yazmin Lacey – Not Today Mate (Mincy Bootleg)
  11. M27 Hardcore Junglist – Playing Games
  12. No Nation & Sheba Q – Seasonal Grief
  13. The Heliocentrics – Devistation
  14. SADIVA – YOU ’38
  15. Nathan Hui-Yi – NOSTOS
  16. sunflower – today
  17. Marijn S – Under The Lily Pads (Luca Lozano What Is Reality Remix)
  18. Coldcut – Atomic Moog 2000
  19. Cameo Blush – clearcutter
  20. T_st – Kung-Fu Admirer
  21. Kessler – Kwaku
