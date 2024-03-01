Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-03-01

- Lamina – Nube
- bovaflux – once more
- Wing Vilma – Required Sentience
- Mengze – Only You
- wahala.wav – F*ck It
- Provoke – Bruk
- scram – Hone-Onna
- oluv. – Portreath Massive
- Quixosis – Chanclas de Mercurio
- Yazmin Lacey – Not Today Mate (Mincy Bootleg)
- M27 Hardcore Junglist – Playing Games
- No Nation & Sheba Q – Seasonal Grief
- The Heliocentrics – Devistation
- SADIVA – YOU ’38
- Nathan Hui-Yi – NOSTOS
- sunflower – today
- Marijn S – Under The Lily Pads (Luca Lozano What Is Reality Remix)
- Coldcut – Atomic Moog 2000
- Cameo Blush – clearcutter
- T_st – Kung-Fu Admirer
- Kessler – Kwaku
