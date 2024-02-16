Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-02-16

- Anushka – Do What Thou Wilt
- Dario Russo – Welcome to Japan
- DELICASTEEZ – DAY DREAMING
- Fine Cut Bodies – untitled
- Pelada – Aquí
- Polygonia – Enteroctopus Dofleini
- Freak Division – The Vibe
- yeule – Poison Arrow (HANA Remix)
- Metamethod – microMax
- Dass & Freddie Norwood – Deasal
- The Beloved – Sun Rising (Route 8’s Gentle Breaks Mix)
- Sonia Calico – Love Hate Relationship
- Atarashii Gakko! – Tokyo Calling
- PICNIC WOMEN – where is our home on the internet
- Erd – Gneiss (Leese Remix)
- Noneohone – CARLISLE
- JEWELSSEA – Good (For You)
- Retina.it – Pick (Ania Pieroni Mix) [Aeriae Remix]
- Reptant – Lizard Of Oz (Sansibar Shapeshift)
- Maara – The Horse Track
- Ciel – Gourd
- destroy – LET’S GET TOGETHER
- Luz1e – Electronic Warfare
- DJ Koncept – Gone Away (feat. Hannah Rae)
- B. Hayes – Spring Peach
- Mirasia & Kuya Neil – Untouched
- Sestrica – Friends
- Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & J.Rey SOUL – Good (Don’t Die)
- NMSS – BXL
- Sofia Rodina – Revival
