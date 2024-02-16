Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-02-16

Written by on February 16, 2024

  1. Anushka – Do What Thou Wilt
  2. Dario Russo – Welcome to Japan
  3. DELICASTEEZ – DAY DREAMING
  4. Fine Cut Bodies – untitled
  5. Pelada – Aquí
  6. Polygonia – Enteroctopus Dofleini
  7. Freak Division – The Vibe
  8. yeule – Poison Arrow (HANA Remix)
  9. Metamethod – microMax
  10. Dass & Freddie Norwood – Deasal
  11. The Beloved – Sun Rising (Route 8’s Gentle Breaks Mix)
  12. Sonia Calico – Love Hate Relationship
  13. Atarashii Gakko! – Tokyo Calling
  14. PICNIC WOMEN – where is our home on the internet
  15. Erd – Gneiss (Leese Remix)
  16. Noneohone – CARLISLE
  17. JEWELSSEA – Good (For You)
  18. Retina.it – Pick (Ania Pieroni Mix) [Aeriae Remix]
  19. Reptant – Lizard Of Oz (Sansibar Shapeshift)
  20. Maara – The Horse Track
  21. Ciel – Gourd
  22. destroy – LET’S GET TOGETHER
  23. Luz1e – Electronic Warfare
  24. DJ Koncept – Gone Away (feat. Hannah Rae)
  25. B. Hayes – Spring Peach
  26. Mirasia & Kuya Neil – Untouched
  27. Sestrica – Friends
  28. Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & J.Rey SOUL – Good (Don’t Die)
  29. NMSS – BXL
  30. Sofia Rodina – Revival
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2024-02-16

Previous post

Radioactive: 2024-02-16

Current track

Title

Artist