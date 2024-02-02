Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-02-02

  1. Joey Valence & Brae – DANCE NOW
  2. Oneness Of Juju – Bootsie’s Lament
  3. Nathan Hui-Yi – YASU
  4. Anushka – Virtual Affair
  5. Kim Gordon – BYE BYE
  6. A.Fruit – Incredible
  7. Neneh Cherry – Kong (Forest Swords 0151 Remix)
  8. Elle Shimada – Benzaiten | 弁​財​天 feat. Quartz Pistol
  9. Prod Laver – Doofysynchro
  10. sewerslvt & Mortem – madras maets
  11. Anta Doma – Wobblebee
  12. Alarico – AF 97
  13. Ribé & Roll Dann – Delirio
  14. Leese – Kosbaar
  15. ALEA​(​s) & Leese – Stare (Leese Remix)
  16. Gratts – Polaroids (Ft. Tee Amara)
  17. Jackulson – Staggered Heads
  18. Polito – Mercado Waltz
  19. kenshō – Kung Fu Fight Club
  20. Lou Karsh – Extraterrestrial Highway
  21. WakeUpNeo – no days off
  22. Octoptic – Operator
  23. Sentinel 793 – A Stranger Rings
  24. GLASSHOUSE. – clouds
  25. Anta Doma – Astral Polarity
  26. Cryptobitch – Cafe Can
  27. yergurl – exactly the same
  28. MAC Address – DE​-​C9​-​F3​-​A0​-​61​-​B3 (Baby Wants To Ride)
  29. DJ Seen – Inner Peace
