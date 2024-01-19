Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-01-19

January 19, 2024

  1. legac.y – 9090
  2. Aliendolefreak – Forest Sprites
  3. Joey Valence & Brae – DROP!!
  4. DJ Vitamin D – Illegal Cavity Search
  5. GLASSHOUSE. – $ensitize
  6. Alnitak Kid – hi&lo
  7. Critical Mass – Gate 13
  8. Ccolo – Save The World
  9. Gil.Barte – Quetzalc​ó​atl
  10. Rotes – Again
  11. Lily Haz – JTDK
  12. Melty Jr. – Shaman Hut
  13. Dojo Cuts – Haunted (Instrumental)
  14. mommy & snowglobe – taipei rosebuds
  15. Verzanski – out of the blue
  16. FJAAK – XoXop0rt ft. J. Manuel
  17. Mia Koden – Apr​è​s Vous
  18. Amygdala – Mercy For Our Nation
  19. Ostinato – Freedom
  20. LSDXOXO – Rockstar69
  21. Entity Unknown – Shifting Gears (Age Of Electro Mix)
  22. Umwelt – Creature Obscure
  23. Bakey – Yeh
  24. Rings Around Saturn – DeepNote
  25. Angel D’lite – 303 Dalmatians
  26. Magdalene – Morning Sex
  27. Charlie Storer – Laughing Gas
  28. Joey Valence & Brae – HOOLIGANG
  29. Mutable Mercury – Calculated Thoughts
  30. Lily Haz – Landlords Feat. Mo Rayon
  31. My Boyfriend & XYSid – Hivemind
  32. Sleep Exchange – Assimilation (al dente Remix)
  33. Velvetian Sky – Both Sides ft. Pink Siifu & SALIMATA
  34. Charles Oliver – A Glimpse From The Other Side (Esher Remix)
