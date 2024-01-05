Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-01-05

- El Michels Affair – Iron Man
- Menahan Street Band – The Starchaser
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Rise With the Blind
- Yazzus – Experience 5D
- DJ Sofa – Ready Set Go (Dev/Null Remix)
- Roza Terenzi – Total Recall feat. Noff
- Secundus – IcyIcy
- Khadija Al Hanafi – Move Like Me
- DELICASTEEZ – go shanty
- Anastasia Kristensen – Voice Within (KETTAMA Remix)
- Master Data – Sky Connection
- Maara – Sheela Na Gig
- Featherstone – Flight Path
- Ciel – String
- RoyBattyJr – Faith Grade
- Command D – Tension
- MUTANT JOE – Lost In Nothing
- Low Jack – Skin Riddim
- My Boyfriend & XYSid – No Flash
- björk ft. rosalía – Oral
- Jörmungandr – Tree Minder
- Prisoner 301 – Mutually Assured Destruction
- Ccolo – IMMORTALBIRDSDWALI33
- Master Data – Legacy of Disorder
- Ewan Jansen – Domer
- scram – breaker5768 (Infinities)
- Alba – So Easily (Dreems Remix)
- Kimchi Princi – LUXE
- Prequel – Chant For You
- ANNĒ – Heal My Soul
