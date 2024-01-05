Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2024-01-05

Written by on January 5, 2024

  1. El Michels Affair – Iron Man
  2. Menahan Street Band – The Starchaser
  3. The Shaolin Afronauts – Rise With the Blind
  4. Yazzus – Experience 5D
  5. DJ Sofa – Ready Set Go (Dev/Null Remix)
  6. Roza Terenzi – Total Recall feat. Noff
  7. Secundus – IcyIcy
  8. Khadija Al Hanafi – Move Like Me
  9. DELICASTEEZ – go shanty
  10. Anastasia Kristensen – Voice Within (KETTAMA Remix)
  11. Master Data – Sky Connection
  12. Maara – Sheela Na Gig
  13. Featherstone – Flight Path
  14. Ciel – String
  15. RoyBattyJr – Faith Grade
  16. Command D – Tension
  17. MUTANT JOE – Lost In Nothing
  18. Low Jack – Skin Riddim
  19. My Boyfriend & XYSid – No Flash
  20. björk ft. rosalía – Oral
  21. J​ö​rmungandr – Tree Minder
  22. Prisoner 301 – Mutually Assured Destruction
  23. Ccolo – IMMORTALBIRDSDWALI33
  24. Master Data – Legacy of Disorder
  25. Ewan Jansen – Domer
  26. scram – breaker5768 (Infinities)
  27. Alba – So Easily (Dreems Remix)
  28. Kimchi Princi – LUXE
  29. Prequel – Chant For You
  30. ANNĒ – Heal My Soul
