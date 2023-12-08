Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-12-08

Written by on December 8, 2023

  1. Jack Prest – What now
  2. THE CUPHEAD JAZZ ORCHESTRA – Snow Cult Scuffle
  3. Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics – Esketa Dance
  4. The Quiet Boys – Guiding Light
  5. epoch – Attraction VIP
  6. sage – shugga
  7. lovetempo – There’s No You
  8. City Girl – Eowyn
  9. Sandra-X e Felipe Julián – Um Livro de Amor
  10. Big Yawn – British Teeth
  11. Caliph8 – Sand Storm Exodus
  12. Brijean – Like You Do
  13. Akshin Alizadeh – Walkin’ 2gether
  14. DJ BACON – RUN-BST Megamix 7- version (Part 1)
  15. Maja Neptune – Mr Khan
  16. Phil Gektor – Ital
  17. The Zues – ANJALI
  18. J.Lamotta すずめ – Cuba Style (feat Franki D)
  19. Verzanski – strawberries
  20. Hannah Lee – Güera
  21. Sabiwa – Jingti
  22. Ayesha – Potential Energy
  23. Rat Boy & IBDY – Who’s Ready for Tomorrow
  24. Dj Qbert – Hammerhead
  25. .Uzu – my head hurts from all these cigarettes
  26. carol mellow – la vie en ruin
  27. The Heliocentrics – Space Cake
  28. John Cameron – Swamp Fever
  29. Yaeji – New York 93
  30. Luke Slater – When It Twists
  31. mazzola – hope to see you
  32. Dania – Zaytun
  33. Daphne X – Unlearning Apathy
  34. Xylander – Handsel
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-12-08

Previous post

Radioactive: 2023-12-08

Current track

Title

Artist