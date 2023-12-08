Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-12-08

- Jack Prest – What now
- THE CUPHEAD JAZZ ORCHESTRA – Snow Cult Scuffle
- Mulatu Astatke & The Heliocentrics – Esketa Dance
- The Quiet Boys – Guiding Light
- epoch – Attraction VIP
- sage – shugga
- lovetempo – There’s No You
- City Girl – Eowyn
- Sandra-X e Felipe Julián – Um Livro de Amor
- Big Yawn – British Teeth
- Caliph8 – Sand Storm Exodus
- Brijean – Like You Do
- Akshin Alizadeh – Walkin’ 2gether
- DJ BACON – RUN-BST Megamix 7- version (Part 1)
- Maja Neptune – Mr Khan
- Phil Gektor – Ital
- The Zues – ANJALI
- J.Lamotta すずめ – Cuba Style (feat Franki D)
- Verzanski – strawberries
- Hannah Lee – Güera
- Sabiwa – Jingti
- Ayesha – Potential Energy
- Rat Boy & IBDY – Who’s Ready for Tomorrow
- Dj Qbert – Hammerhead
- .Uzu – my head hurts from all these cigarettes
- carol mellow – la vie en ruin
- The Heliocentrics – Space Cake
- John Cameron – Swamp Fever
- Yaeji – New York 93
- Luke Slater – When It Twists
- mazzola – hope to see you
- Dania – Zaytun
- Daphne X – Unlearning Apathy
- Xylander – Handsel
