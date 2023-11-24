Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-11-24

November 24, 2023

  1. A1E5 – Breed
  2. PWF – Jungle Clock
  3. DJ BACON – 1989-808-RUMBLE
  4. J.J. Fad – Supersonic
  5. DJ Crisps – No Worries
  6. Soundbwoy Killah – Turn Off The Lights
  7. Eluize – Enervation (Asthenia Recovery Mix)
  8. Kelly Lee Owens – Re-Wild (Breaka Remix)
  9. Polygonia – Mind Alteration
  10. Sam Brickel – Tone Control
  11. Shedbug – Unwavering
  12. Suki – Wave Mountain
  13. INQ. – Groove to pt.1
  14. DYLAB – Hiding All The Cards
  15. Sofia Kourtesis – How Music Makes You Feel Better
  16. Anna Wall & Corbi – Consciousness
  17. Folding Time – Signals
  18. Jamaica Suk – Whispers
  19. Jessy Lanza – Don’t Leave Me Now
  20. Kit Kain – Portofino
  21. Louisahhh & Maelstrom – Holy
  22. Nightwave – Dakini Dance
  23. Marga Sol – Bossalova
  24. Bend – Bronton
  25. Feeling Kréyol – Las Palé
  26. Baje Nunca – BESTIA (Olympe4000 Remix)
  27. Pura Pura – Inferno Tool
  28. IAPETUS – K1D1
  29. Assembler Code – All This Energy
  30. indiana stones – lady
  31. Marcello – Prompt Respondent
  32. Mystery Twin – Tides
  33. Felix Mir – Fluorite
