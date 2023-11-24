Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-11-24

- A1E5 – Breed
- PWF – Jungle Clock
- DJ BACON – 1989-808-RUMBLE
- J.J. Fad – Supersonic
- DJ Crisps – No Worries
- Soundbwoy Killah – Turn Off The Lights
- Eluize – Enervation (Asthenia Recovery Mix)
- Kelly Lee Owens – Re-Wild (Breaka Remix)
- Polygonia – Mind Alteration
- Sam Brickel – Tone Control
- Shedbug – Unwavering
- Suki – Wave Mountain
- INQ. – Groove to pt.1
- DYLAB – Hiding All The Cards
- Sofia Kourtesis – How Music Makes You Feel Better
- Anna Wall & Corbi – Consciousness
- Folding Time – Signals
- Jamaica Suk – Whispers
- Jessy Lanza – Don’t Leave Me Now
- Kit Kain – Portofino
- Louisahhh & Maelstrom – Holy
- Nightwave – Dakini Dance
- Marga Sol – Bossalova
- Bend – Bronton
- Feeling Kréyol – Las Palé
- Baje Nunca – BESTIA (Olympe4000 Remix)
- Pura Pura – Inferno Tool
- IAPETUS – K1D1
- Assembler Code – All This Energy
- indiana stones – lady
- Marcello – Prompt Respondent
- Mystery Twin – Tides
- Felix Mir – Fluorite
