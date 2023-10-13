Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-10-13

- The Cambodian Space Project – Get On This Plane
- Hannah Account – Attention
- Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
- Rip Van Hippy – Dude Descending A Staircase
- carol mellow – kuitpo forest
- Maribel Tafur – Tipuana (feat Ankalli)
- Barbie Doll Bisous – The Voice of a Narcissist Whom Lives in the Back of My Brain
- PTU – Over
- Critical Mass – Raw Addict Dub
- kitty – interlude
- Xenura – Beyond Reach
- Shinji – Praktica
- Maara – Erotics Of Betrayal
- Squiggl – Badoink #2
- Meemo Comma – Upload To Unit Kadmon
- mrs. baker – maxwell’s theme
- Rip Van Hippy – Manufacturing Consent
- Nurse With Wound – Beetle Crawls Across My Back
- Brayden McKay Welffer – Wonderful Vessel
- November Novelet – Magic
- Odd Harmonic – Manic
- Monster Zoku Onsomb! – Ka Ka Monsta
- Stellar Ink Pony – Harry Gungerts Skrapfilosofi
- Scozbor – Levelheaded
- Virus Installer – Space Time
- Hugo Stranger & The Rattlers – Into The West
- Dominique Fils-Aimé – Feeling Like A Plant
