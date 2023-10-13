Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-10-13

Written by on October 13, 2023

  1. The Cambodian Space Project – Get On This Plane
  2. Hannah Account – Attention
  3. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  4. Rip Van Hippy – Dude Descending A Staircase
  5. carol mellow – kuitpo forest
  6. Maribel Tafur – Tipuana (feat Ankalli)
  7. Barbie Doll Bisous – The Voice of a Narcissist Whom Lives in the Back of My Brain
  8. PTU – Over
  9. Critical Mass – Raw Addict Dub
  10. kitty – interlude
  11. Xenura – Beyond Reach
  12. Shinji – Praktica
  13. Maara – Erotics Of Betrayal
  14. Squiggl – Badoink #2
  15. Meemo Comma – Upload To Unit Kadmon
  16. mrs. baker – maxwell’s theme
  17. Rip Van Hippy – Manufacturing Consent
  18. Nurse With Wound – Beetle Crawls Across My Back
  19. Brayden McKay Welffer – Wonderful Vessel
  20. November Novelet – Magic
  21. Odd Harmonic – Manic
  22. Monster Zoku Onsomb! – Ka Ka Monsta
  23. Stellar Ink Pony – Harry Gungerts Skrapfilosofi
  24. Scozbor – Levelheaded
  25. Virus Installer – Space Time
  26. Hugo Stranger & The Rattlers – Into The West
  27. Dominique Fils-Aimé – Feeling Like A Plant
