Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-09-29

  1. v i v – patience
  2. DJ Faust, Shortee & Craze – Conundrum
  3. Polito – The Sphere Is Collapsing
  4. Xenura – Open Wound
  5. syLvia – Thinking of You
  6. Squarepusher – The Exploding Psychology
  7. SlowRolla – 4me
  8. Anastasia Kristensen – On A Better Side
  9. IsGwan – Case Of The Can
  10. Hara Alonso – Scene Ilona
  11. Aisha Devi – Immortelle
  12. Bad’m D – All Day
  13. Aunty Rayzor – Stuttrap
  14. Rainforest, Mizeyesis – Guidance
  15. 18+ – Glow (GAIKA Zicatea Dub)
  16. Dolphins of Venice – Shining Banjo Islands
  17. rRoxymore – Fragmented Dreams
  18. Loraine James – Hmm
  19. Greta Levska – Green Smoke
  20. REIN – RELEASE ME
  21. Amy Dabbs – Know My Mind
  22. Chavinski – Our Eyes Betray
  23. D. Tiffany – GLOBAL UTILITY
  24. Jennifer Loveless – B L U YOU
  25. OK EG – Phase Transition
  26. Rose Bonica – What You See Is Not What I See
  27. Lydia Eisenblätter – My Mind
  28. Hemka – My Trip to Fantasy
  29. Emma B – Meltinglove (Vitess Remix)
  30. Elkka – I. Miss. Raving
  31. Sally C – All Love
  32. Acid Window – Makeout Holes
  33. Lis Sarroca – Herr
