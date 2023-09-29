Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-09-29

- v i v – patience
- DJ Faust, Shortee & Craze – Conundrum
- Polito – The Sphere Is Collapsing
- Xenura – Open Wound
- syLvia – Thinking of You
- Squarepusher – The Exploding Psychology
- SlowRolla – 4me
- Anastasia Kristensen – On A Better Side
- IsGwan – Case Of The Can
- Hara Alonso – Scene Ilona
- Aisha Devi – Immortelle
- Bad’m D – All Day
- Aunty Rayzor – Stuttrap
- Rainforest, Mizeyesis – Guidance
- 18+ – Glow (GAIKA Zicatea Dub)
- Dolphins of Venice – Shining Banjo Islands
- rRoxymore – Fragmented Dreams
- Loraine James – Hmm
- Greta Levska – Green Smoke
- REIN – RELEASE ME
- Amy Dabbs – Know My Mind
- Chavinski – Our Eyes Betray
- D. Tiffany – GLOBAL UTILITY
- Jennifer Loveless – B L U YOU
- OK EG – Phase Transition
- Rose Bonica – What You See Is Not What I See
- Lydia Eisenblätter – My Mind
- Hemka – My Trip to Fantasy
- Emma B – Meltinglove (Vitess Remix)
- Elkka – I. Miss. Raving
- Sally C – All Love
- Acid Window – Makeout Holes
- Lis Sarroca – Herr
Reader's opinions