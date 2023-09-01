Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-09-01

Written by on September 1, 2023

  1. BLUNT RUNNERS – Elevate
  2. Magnu – Heal 3TC
  3. legac.y – puppet strings
  4. Pmajor – Space Gods
  5. Bop – Suprematism
  6. CucumberHorse – citrus storm
  7. Tremah – Trap Music
  8. missledz – Seberk
  9. Hive – Blackout
  10. Super Death – Before The Failure Starts To Hurt
  11. DSC – Full circle
  12. DJ Faust, Shortee & Craze – Mind Over Matter
  13. Safire – Landing
  14. Soii – Thick
  15. Räpylät – Fish Called Barry
  16. Partiboi69 feat. Juicy Romance – Show Me
  17. Itoa – Wet Brain
  18. Myledo – Gentlemen
  19. DJ Vitamin D – Chilling In The Land Of Make Believe
  20. Felix Mir – live at neo (soundcheck)
  21. Travis Scott – GOD’S COUNTRY
  22. Björk – It’s Not Up To You (Live)
  23. Marie Kruttli – la vraie m​é​chante
  24. Bad’m D – A Dexz Sin
  25. Skip Sanders – Misunderstood
  26. Berd Shert – Irasshaimase
