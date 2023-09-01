Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-09-01

- BLUNT RUNNERS – Elevate
- Magnu – Heal 3TC
- legac.y – puppet strings
- Pmajor – Space Gods
- Bop – Suprematism
- CucumberHorse – citrus storm
- Tremah – Trap Music
- missledz – Seberk
- Hive – Blackout
- Super Death – Before The Failure Starts To Hurt
- DSC – Full circle
- DJ Faust, Shortee & Craze – Mind Over Matter
- Safire – Landing
- Soii – Thick
- Räpylät – Fish Called Barry
- Partiboi69 feat. Juicy Romance – Show Me
- Itoa – Wet Brain
- Myledo – Gentlemen
- DJ Vitamin D – Chilling In The Land Of Make Believe
- Felix Mir – live at neo (soundcheck)
- Travis Scott – GOD’S COUNTRY
- Björk – It’s Not Up To You (Live)
- Marie Kruttli – la vraie méchante
- Bad’m D – A Dexz Sin
- Skip Sanders – Misunderstood
- Berd Shert – Irasshaimase
Reader's opinions