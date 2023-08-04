Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-08-04

- Zara – Azure
- Bad’m D – Ghost Machina
- The Shaolin Afronauts – Ojo Abameta
- Alexander Flood – Hüpf
- Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
- Scozbor – Like A Boy And His Pup
- Monastry – In The Machine
- Jessy Lanza – Marathon
- Santi & Tuğçe – Tumalu
- LUANA – BUCKLE UP
- DJ TRON – LOS COJONES
- Felix Mir – Rest If Tired
- Itoa – Catch Eyes
- Räpylät & Rasvafari – Rasvaman Tiputtaa Rasvaa
- RBI – Arrivée les nuages
- Melt Unit – Splashback
- SAV//Blank – Dune Rider
- The City Jungle – Dub dels Prototips
- Max Planck – (Tap On) Superposition
- Georgia Anne Muldrow – Every Moment
- Yaeji feat. Enayet – Michin
- BASHKKA – Act Bad
- BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL – gravity tool (extended mix)
- Justice & Metro – Hypnotic Pleasure
- Mac Miller – Conversation, Pt. 1
- Scram – Casper
- GLASSHOUSE. – never_meant
- Monastry – Destination
