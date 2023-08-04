Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-08-04

  1. Zara – Azure
  2. Bad’m D – Ghost Machina
  3. The Shaolin Afronauts – Ojo Abameta
  4. Alexander Flood – H​ü​pf
  5. Jessie Ware – That! Feels Good!
  6. Scozbor – Like A Boy And His Pup
  7. Monastry – In The Machine
  8. Jessy Lanza – Marathon
  9. Santi & Tuğçe – Tumalu
  10. LUANA – BUCKLE UP
  11. DJ TRON – LOS COJONES
  12. Felix Mir – Rest If Tired
  13. Itoa – Catch Eyes
  14. R​ä​pyl​ä​t & Rasvafari – Rasvaman Tiputtaa Rasvaa
  15. RBI – Arrivée les nuages
  16. Melt Unit – Splashback
  17. SAV​/​/​Blank – Dune Rider
  18. The City Jungle – Dub dels Prototips
  19. Max Planck – (Tap On) Superposition
  20. Georgia Anne Muldrow – Every Moment
  21. Yaeji feat. Enayet – Michin
  22. BASHKKA – Act Bad
  23. BLACK GIRL / WHITE GIRL – gravity tool (extended mix)
  24. Justice & Metro – Hypnotic Pleasure
  25. Mac Miller – Conversation, Pt. 1
  26. Scram – Casper
  27. GLASSHOUSE. – never_meant
  28. Monastry – Destination
