Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-07-07

Written by on July 7, 2023

  1. SØS Gunver Ryberg – Solar Flare
  2. Subjoi – Count It Off
  3. Lia Mice – Overwrite The Past (Loraine James Remix)
  4. Human Movement – Don’t Say It
  5. Jessy Lanza – Face
  6. Asdasfr Bawd – Sayer
  7. Silicon Slave X Amble – Sliding My Slink On (clean edit)
  8. Idle On – Who You Wanted to Be
  9. Chavinski – Colours Of You
  10. DJ SUNROOF – DOUBLE DUNK
  11. Tropical Interface – Surface Research
  12. XYSid – On The Come Up
  13. UNIIQU3 – PHASE 3
  14. S.I. Futures – Eurostar (Tipper Remix 2)
  15. amuwa – Ulm
  16. Anz – Inna Circle
  17. Rose Bonica – Looking All Around the House but Everything is from the Past
  18. WakeUpNeo – No Days Off
  19. Current Obsession – Drop Down
  20. Heel Flip – Show Love (Ft. Hemanifezt)
  21. Amy Kisnorbo – STUNTED
  22. ALUNA – Heyana
  23. Kayla Painter – Efa
  24. Nate88 – Game 2
  25. City Girl – In the Sunlight
  26. Tobe Nwigwe – Hydration Reprise
  27. GLASSHOUSE. – chancletas
  28. Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids – An Angel Fell
