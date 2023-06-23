Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-06-23

June 23, 2023

  1. Wex Dabbler – HP Hovercraft
  2. DJ QBERT – Dream Catcher
  3. sage – form together
  4. Ariel Zetina – Valenzetina (Emily Glass Remix)
  5. Baltra – Baby (Ariel Zetina Remix)
  6. Kim Gordon – Cookie Butter
  7. Lisa Walker – Runaway (Protyv Remix)
  8. Cow Cablin – Untitled Track 2
  9. Honey Dijon, Tom Peters – Oh Yea
  10. Mic Mills – Filipe
  11. ThisIsIndi – lemonade
  12. Kanye West | Sunday Service – 24 (DSTRUKT Remix – Kendrick Version)
  13. Agrabah – Break Town
  14. Freak Division – Eat the Freak
  15. Function – Golden Dawn feat. Stefanie Parnow
  16. Featherstone – Cuprite
  17. Eric Cloutier, Trinity – Hidden Places
  18. DJ Afdal – Fragments
  19. Adorno – Any Lost Data
  20. ether club – New Gang On The Range
  21. Eluize – Not X
  22. DOS – All Night Long
  23. ALTA – Twisted
  24. Silk 86 – The Other Side
  25. LSDXOXO – Future Rhythm
  26. Roza Terenzi – Total Eclipse
  27. Lily Haz – Dinosaurs
  28. Crumb – Balloon
  29. Run The Jewels – Call Ticketron
  30. Blink-182 – EDGING
