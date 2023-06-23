Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-06-23

- Wex Dabbler – HP Hovercraft
- DJ QBERT – Dream Catcher
- sage – form together
- Ariel Zetina – Valenzetina (Emily Glass Remix)
- Baltra – Baby (Ariel Zetina Remix)
- Kim Gordon – Cookie Butter
- Lisa Walker – Runaway (Protyv Remix)
- Cow Cablin – Untitled Track 2
- Honey Dijon, Tom Peters – Oh Yea
- Mic Mills – Filipe
- ThisIsIndi – lemonade
- Kanye West | Sunday Service – 24 (DSTRUKT Remix – Kendrick Version)
- Agrabah – Break Town
- Freak Division – Eat the Freak
- Function – Golden Dawn feat. Stefanie Parnow
- Featherstone – Cuprite
- Eric Cloutier, Trinity – Hidden Places
- DJ Afdal – Fragments
- Adorno – Any Lost Data
- ether club – New Gang On The Range
- Eluize – Not X
- DOS – All Night Long
- ALTA – Twisted
- Silk 86 – The Other Side
- LSDXOXO – Future Rhythm
- Roza Terenzi – Total Eclipse
- Lily Haz – Dinosaurs
- Crumb – Balloon
- Run The Jewels – Call Ticketron
- Blink-182 – EDGING
