Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-05-26

  1. Alexander Flood – U R THA 1
  2. upsammy – Ergo Dynamic Tree
  3. Sunflower Aquarium – SA​-​124
  4. Lila Tirando a Violeta – Assyrian Myths
  5. B(if)tek – Theme from The Translators
  6. Arca – Anaesthetic
  7. E-Saggila – H2god
  8. Palace – Trust (Matrixxman Remix)
  9. Billus – Positivity Keeps The Disk Afloat
  10. LAPS – Who Me? (D.Tiffany & Roza Remix)
  11. iota & Sam Brickel – Interzone
  12. Nelson – Six
  13. FOURA feat. Louella Deville – Cant Take This
  14. Pugilist – Acid Flange
  15. Eden Burns – Big Bark Manifesto
  16. Furious Frank – NO Escape
  17. Current Obsession – Flipp It
  18. Ell Murphy & Stones Taro – Hours
  19. Y U QT ft. Sophia Saffarian – Holding on (Dub Mix)
  20. Nightwave – Sanctuary
  21. Mic Mills ft. Furious Frank – Bakery
  22. City Girl – Pond of Lillies
  23. Scozbor – Chanel Country
  24. Georgia Bird – Daiserta
  25. Dat​ã​kae – Promises
  26. Ruse Park – Overseer
  27. Florigenix – Music for Temporary Weightlessness
  28. Yaeji – Raingurl
