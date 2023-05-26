Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-05-26

- Alexander Flood – U R THA 1
- upsammy – Ergo Dynamic Tree
- Sunflower Aquarium – SA-124
- Lila Tirando a Violeta – Assyrian Myths
- B(if)tek – Theme from The Translators
- Arca – Anaesthetic
- E-Saggila – H2god
- Palace – Trust (Matrixxman Remix)
- Billus – Positivity Keeps The Disk Afloat
- LAPS – Who Me? (D.Tiffany & Roza Remix)
- iota & Sam Brickel – Interzone
- Nelson – Six
- FOURA feat. Louella Deville – Cant Take This
- Pugilist – Acid Flange
- Eden Burns – Big Bark Manifesto
- Furious Frank – NO Escape
- Current Obsession – Flipp It
- Ell Murphy & Stones Taro – Hours
- Y U QT ft. Sophia Saffarian – Holding on (Dub Mix)
- Nightwave – Sanctuary
- Mic Mills ft. Furious Frank – Bakery
- City Girl – Pond of Lillies
- Scozbor – Chanel Country
- Georgia Bird – Daiserta
- Datãkae – Promises
- Ruse Park – Overseer
- Florigenix – Music for Temporary Weightlessness
- Yaeji – Raingurl
