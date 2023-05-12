Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-05-12

- upsammy – Constructing
- Abstract Elements x Electrosoul System – Delirium
- Knuckle – Fortune
- Melt Unit – Struck by a Single Punch
- CosmoJay & Toastman – Trouble
- Cryptobitch – Double-Flux Honeytrap
- Justice & Metro – Just Freaks
- MetaTyrant – Something Out There
- Phsiris – Vampiric Punani
- Nia Archives – Part Of Me
- DJ Sofa – Jungle Valley
- Jordana and TV Girl – Ordinary Day
- Sewerslvt – Squids
- The Elevators – The Landing
- Southpaw – c o r n e r s t o r e
- son of one – greend
- Nelson Dialect & Delicasteez – Fomo
- Khadija Al Hanafi – &iLovemyloot
- Munter S Thomson – Electric Wispers
- Moon Sign Gemini – Au Fur Et À Mesure
- Puzahki – dusky lexica phiz
- My Boyfriend – Witness Me
- Natalie Slade – Gimme Ya Love (DJ Taye Remix)
- Yaeji – Fever
- Maara – Just Give Me Time
- upsammy – Square to Sphere
