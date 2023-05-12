Strange Rampage with Shannon: 2023-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2023

  1. upsammy – Constructing
  2. Abstract Elements x Electrosoul System – Delirium
  3. Knuckle – Fortune
  4. Melt Unit – Struck by a Single Punch
  5. CosmoJay & Toastman – Trouble
  6. Cryptobitch – Double​-​Flux Honeytrap
  7. Justice & Metro – Just Freaks
  8. MetaTyrant – Something Out There
  9. Phsiris – Vampiric Punani
  10. Nia Archives – Part Of Me
  11. DJ Sofa – Jungle Valley
  12. Jordana and TV Girl – Ordinary Day
  13. Sewerslvt – Squids
  14. The Elevators – The Landing
  15. Southpaw – c o r n e r s t o r e
  16. son of one – greend
  17. Nelson Dialect & Delicasteez – Fomo
  18. Khadija Al Hanafi – &iLovemyloot
  19. Munter S Thomson – Electric Wispers
  20. Moon Sign Gemini – Au Fur Et À Mesure
  21. Puzahki – dusky lexica phiz
  22. My Boyfriend – Witness Me
  23. Natalie Slade – Gimme Ya Love (DJ Taye Remix)
  24. Yaeji – Fever
  25. Maara – Just Give Me Time
  26. upsammy – Square to Sphere
