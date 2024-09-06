Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-09-06

Written by on September 6, 2024

  1. bentley RA – spacehopper
  2. dj ham – the whilster
  3. alexander kowaski – belo horizonta
  4. wayward – all a bit mad
  5. soullox & soenado – fro41
  6. dv60 – into my mind
  7. ian pooley – monkey jazz
  8. thug window – deep inside nothing
  9. luke vibert – shadows
  10. luuk van dyke – space is the place
  11. unglued – music to smash your head against
  12. Lmajor – hallucin8
  13. acid frog boy – frogs
  14. count doncula – barbara windsor
  15. nu-tone – beliefs
  16. johhny clash – trustafarian
