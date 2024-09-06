Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-09-06
Written by Playlist Robot on September 6, 2024
- bentley RA – spacehopper
- dj ham – the whilster
- alexander kowaski – belo horizonta
- wayward – all a bit mad
- soullox & soenado – fro41
- dv60 – into my mind
- ian pooley – monkey jazz
- thug window – deep inside nothing
- luke vibert – shadows
- luuk van dyke – space is the place
- unglued – music to smash your head against
- Lmajor – hallucin8
- acid frog boy – frogs
- count doncula – barbara windsor
- nu-tone – beliefs
- johhny clash – trustafarian