Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-05-17
Written by Playlist Robot on May 17, 2024
- jonny roni size – this time
- HMC – cum on
- stretch – touch me
- tism – give up for australia
- fanu – same ole type shit
- roland kute t menace – for the people
- beat smugglers – sao paulo
- shorty rogers – martians go home
- sassy – sassy the sasquatch
- PH – pushin on
- hMc – hypnotizin funk
- pizza hotline – level select
- wagon christ – shadows
- wax doctor – logical progression
- beat smugglers – daddy
- gina demarchi – disco funk