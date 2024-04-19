Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2024-04-19
Written by Playlist Robot on April 19, 2024
- hmc – tropic of capricorn
- fiesta soundsystem – dreamscape
- germain CLS – the bass
- ursala 1000 – pleasure unit
- paddee – satellite
- melt unit – jungle template
- mel g – freak you
- combustible edison – miniskirt
- ac/dc – can i sit next to you
- 9sang37 – la sauce mumu
- fjakk – drugs
- fletch – flexin
- hmc – fusion
- luke vibert – ladies
- simon debellmonte – the sound’s
- dj mel g – fuckin
- dj ginger slice – live remix HR commercials