Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-20

- Jerry Butler – I’m Gonna Make You Love Me
- Jerry Butler – Only The Strong Survive
- The Jackson 5ive – I’ll Bet You
- Eight Minutes – Here’s Some Dances
- Lucky Peterson – Our Future
- 3 Stars – Jersey Slide Pt.1
- Man Child Singers – Right On
- Liz Lands – Midnight Johnny
- Blinky – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
- Syreeta – Love Child
- Thelma Houston – I Want To Go Back THere Again
- Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
- Charles Williams – Iron Jaws
- Charles Kynard – Funky Butt
- Jerry Butler – Are You Happy
