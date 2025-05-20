Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-20

May 20, 2025

  1. Jerry Butler – I’m Gonna Make You Love Me
  2. Jerry Butler – Only The Strong Survive
  3. The Jackson 5ive – I’ll Bet You
  4. Eight Minutes – Here’s Some Dances
  5. Lucky Peterson – Our Future
  6. 3 Stars – Jersey Slide Pt.1
  7. Man Child Singers – Right On
  8. Liz Lands – Midnight Johnny
  9. Blinky – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  10. Syreeta – Love Child
  11. Thelma Houston – I Want To Go Back THere Again
  12. Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
  13. Charles Williams – Iron Jaws
  14. Charles Kynard – Funky Butt
  15. Jerry Butler – Are You Happy
