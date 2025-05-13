Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-13

- Short Long – Here Comes the Judge
- The Bar‐Kays – Soul Finger
- Albert King – Oh, Pretty Woman
- Rufus Thomas – turn your damper down
- David Porter – I only have eyes for you
- Johnnie Taylor – Somebody’s Sleeping In My Bed
- Little Milton – Let me back in
- Carla Thomas – i can’t stop
- Mable John – Love Tornado
- otis redding – day tripper
- The Soul Children – Signed, sealed, delivered
- The Staple Singers – I”ll Take You There
- Staple Singers – You’ve got to earn it
- Isaac Hayes – Never can say goodbye
- Booker T &/and the MGs – Hi-heel sneakers
- Sam & Dave – Soul Man
- Eddie Floyd – I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do)
- Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
- The Disposable Heroes Of Hiphoprisy – television, the drug of the nation – radio edit
