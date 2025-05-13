Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-13



  1. Short Long – Here Comes the Judge
  2. The Bar‐Kays – Soul Finger
  3. Albert King – Oh, Pretty Woman
  4. Rufus Thomas – turn your damper down
  5. David Porter – I only have eyes for you
  6. Johnnie Taylor – Somebody’s Sleeping In My Bed
  7. Little Milton – Let me back in
  8. Carla Thomas – i can’t stop
  9. Mable John – Love Tornado
  10. otis redding – day tripper
  11. The Soul Children – Signed, sealed, delivered
  12. The Staple Singers – I”ll Take You There
  13. Staple Singers – You’ve got to earn it
  14. Isaac Hayes – Never can say goodbye
  15. Booker T &/and the MGs – Hi-heel sneakers
  16. Sam & Dave – Soul Man
  17. Eddie Floyd – I’ve Never Found a Girl (To Love Me Like You Do)
  18. Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
  19. The Disposable Heroes Of Hiphoprisy – television, the drug of the nation – radio edit
