Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-06

- Four Tops – Life Feels Like Firs
- Al Green – Call me (come back home)
- Al Green – Take me to the river
- The Temptations – Cloud Nine
- The Temptations – Runaway child, running wild
- The Temptations – Shakey ground
- Stevie Wonder – Living for the CIty
- Jackie Wilson – Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet)
- Jackie Wilson – I”ll Be Satisfied
- Wilson Pickett – Land Of 1000 Dances
- Wilson Pickett – Funky Broadway
- The Four Tops – I Got A Feeling
- The Four Tops – Shake Me, Wake Me (When It”s Over)
- Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Come on Do the Jerk
- Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Shop Around
- The Coasters – Cool jerk
- Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
- Marvelettes – Please Mr. Postman
- The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
- Rick James – Super Freak
