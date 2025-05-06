Steppin’ Out: 2025-05-06

Written by on May 6, 2025

  1. Four Tops – Life Feels Like Firs
  2. Al Green – Call me (come back home)
  3. Al Green – Take me to the river
  4. The Temptations – Cloud Nine
  5. The Temptations – Runaway child, running wild
  6. The Temptations – Shakey ground
  7. Stevie Wonder – Living for the CIty
  8. Jackie Wilson – Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet)
  9. Jackie Wilson – I”ll Be Satisfied
  10. Wilson Pickett – Land Of 1000 Dances
  11. Wilson Pickett – Funky Broadway
  12. The Four Tops – I Got A Feeling
  13. The Four Tops – Shake Me, Wake Me (When It”s Over)
  14. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Come on Do the Jerk
  15. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Shop Around
  16. The Coasters – Cool jerk
  17. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
  18. Marvelettes – Please Mr. Postman
  19. The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
  20. Rick James – Super Freak
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2025-05-06

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-05-06

Current track

Title

Artist