Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2025

  1. Erykah Badu – Boogie Nights/All Night
  2. Esther Phillips – Home Is Where The Hatred Is
  3. Esther Phillips – From A Whisper To A Scream
  4. Esther Phillips – Black -Eyed Blues
  5. Nancy Wilson – Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
  6. Nancy Wilson – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
  7. The Fatback Band – Soul Man
  8. George Benson – Hold On I’m Coming
  9. The Meters – Zony Mash
  10. African Music Machine – Tropical
  11. African Music Machine – Mr. Brown
  12. The Meters – Chicken Strut
  13. African Music Machine – The Dapp
  14. Jerry Butler – Mr Dream Merchant
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist