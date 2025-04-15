Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-15

Written by on April 15, 2025

  1. Lyn Collins – Things Got To Get Better
  2. Johnny Hammond – Thunder & Lightning
  3. Julius Brockington – Rock Steady
  4. Jimmy McGriff – Theme From Shaft
  5. Reuben Wilson – Superfly
  6. Esther Phillips – Baby I’m For Real
  7. Esther Phillips – I’ve Never Found A Man
  8. Esther Phillips – Disposable Society
  9. Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
  10. The Isley Brothers – Pop That Thang
  11. Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time For Love))
  12. Jerry Butler – Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2025-04-15

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-04-15

Current track

Title

Artist