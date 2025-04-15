Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-15
Written by Playlist Robot on April 15, 2025
- Lyn Collins – Things Got To Get Better
- Johnny Hammond – Thunder & Lightning
- Julius Brockington – Rock Steady
- Jimmy McGriff – Theme From Shaft
- Reuben Wilson – Superfly
- Esther Phillips – Baby I’m For Real
- Esther Phillips – I’ve Never Found A Man
- Esther Phillips – Disposable Society
- Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
- The Isley Brothers – Pop That Thang
- Isley Brothers – Don’t Say Goodnight (It’s Time For Love))
- Jerry Butler – Sittin’ On The Dock Of The Bay