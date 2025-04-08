Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-08

  1. Aretha Franklin – People get ready
  2. feat. Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Candy Man
  3. feat. Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Let the Good Times Roll
  4. King Curtis – Hold On, I’m Comin’
  5. King Curtis – Jump Back
  6. Joe Liggins &/and His Honeydrippers – Three O”Clock Jump, Pt 1
  7. Joe Liggins &/and His Honeydrippers – Dripper”s Boogie (Part 1)
  8. Amos milburn – LET”S ROCK A WHILE
  9. Amos milburn – CHICKEN SHACK BOOGIE
  10. Louis Jordan – Fat back and corn liquor
  11. Louis Jordan – Chicken back
  12. Tommy Tucker & the Esquires – don’t tell me lies
  13. Priscilla Bowman & The Jay McShann Orchestra – Hands off
  14. Jimmy Reed – Big Boss Man
  15. Wade Flemons – Here I stand
  16. Betty Everett – The Shoop shoop song (It’s in his kiss)
  17. The Dells – Oh what a night
  18. Irma Thomas – Don’t Mess With My Man
  19. Irma Thomas – Break-a-way
  20. carla thomas – Gee Whiz
  21. Carla Thomas – B_A_B_Y
  22. Lee Allen & His Band – Creole Alley
Next post

Previous post

