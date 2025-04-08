Steppin’ Out: 2025-04-08

- Aretha Franklin – People get ready
- feat. Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Candy Man
- feat. Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Let the Good Times Roll
- King Curtis – Hold On, I’m Comin’
- King Curtis – Jump Back
- Joe Liggins &/and His Honeydrippers – Three O”Clock Jump, Pt 1
- Joe Liggins &/and His Honeydrippers – Dripper”s Boogie (Part 1)
- Amos milburn – LET”S ROCK A WHILE
- Amos milburn – CHICKEN SHACK BOOGIE
- Louis Jordan – Fat back and corn liquor
- Louis Jordan – Chicken back
- Tommy Tucker & the Esquires – don’t tell me lies
- Priscilla Bowman & The Jay McShann Orchestra – Hands off
- Jimmy Reed – Big Boss Man
- Wade Flemons – Here I stand
- Betty Everett – The Shoop shoop song (It’s in his kiss)
- The Dells – Oh what a night
- Irma Thomas – Don’t Mess With My Man
- Irma Thomas – Break-a-way
- carla thomas – Gee Whiz
- Carla Thomas – B_A_B_Y
- Lee Allen & His Band – Creole Alley
Reader's opinions