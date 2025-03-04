Steppin’ Out: 2025-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2025

  1. Gloria Jones – Tainted Love
  2. Little Willie John – Talk To Me, Talk To Me
  3. Little Willie John – Let”s Rock While The Rockin”s Good
  4. ruth brown – lucky lips
  5. Ruth Brown – This little girl’s gone rockin
  6. Etta James – Money (That’s What I Want)
  7. Etta James – Tough Lover
  8. Big Maybelle – Rang dang dilly
  9. The Shirelles – Twist and shout
  10. Otis Redding – Shout bamalama
  11. James Brown – Shout & Shimmy
  12. James Brown – Night Flying
  13. James Brown – Hold It
  14. James Brown – Mashed Potatoes U.S.A
  15. Professor Longhair – Misery
  16. Professor Longhair – Hey now baby
  17. Professor Longhair – Rockin’ with Fes
  18. Frank Frost – Jelly Roll King
  19. Frank Frost – Big Boss Man
  20. Louis Jordan – Ain”t Nobody Here But Us Chickens
  21. Louis Jordan – Route 66
  22. Cab Calloway &/and His Orchestra – St. Louis Blues
  23. Cab Calloway &/and His Orchestra – The boogie woogie
  24. Marvelettes – Twistin’ Postman
