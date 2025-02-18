Steppin’ Out: 2025-02-18

  1. Curtis Mayfield – She Don’t Let Nobody (But Me)
  2. Millie Jackson – Summer (The First Time)
  3. James Brown & Martha High – Summertime
  4. Lonnie Liston Smith – Summer Nights
  5. Kool & The Gang – Summer Madness
  6. The Elgins – Darling Baby
  7. Elgins – Good Lovin’
  8. Elgins – 634-5789
  9. Elgins – Stay In My Lonely Arms
  10. The Supremes – Floy Joy
  11. The Supremes – Up The Ladder To The Roof
  12. Ramsey Lewis – High-Heel Sneakers
  13. Ramsey Lewis – Hot Dawgit
  14. Ramsey Lewis – Tequila Mockingbird
  15. Aretha Franklin – Jump
