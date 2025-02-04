Steppin’ Out: 2025-02-04

- Billy Stewart – Summertime
- Reverend Gary Davis – Cocaine Blues
- Reverend Gary Davis – Spoonful
- Reverend Gary Davis – I am the light of this world
- Elmore James – Long Tall Woman
- Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
- Junior Walker & The All Stars – Home Cookin’
- Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Mama Mambo
- Magic Sam – Magic rocker
- Magic Sam – Roll your moneymaker
- Junior Parker – Sweet Home Chicago (mono)
- Junior Parker – Mystery Train
- Al Green – Take me to the river
- Blind Willie Johnson – John the Revelator
- Blind Lemon Jeffers – Black Snake Moan
- Howlin Wolf – Wang Dang Doole
- Charles Sheffield – It’s Your Voodoo Working
- Ray Charles – Mess Around
- Richard Berry – Louie Louie
