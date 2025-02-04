Steppin’ Out: 2025-02-04

Written by on February 4, 2025

  1. Billy Stewart – Summertime
  2. Reverend Gary Davis – Cocaine Blues
  3. Reverend Gary Davis – Spoonful
  4. Reverend Gary Davis – I am the light of this world
  5. Elmore James – Long Tall Woman
  6. Elmore James – Shake Your Moneymaker
  7. Junior Walker & The All Stars – Home Cookin’
  8. Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Mama Mambo
  9. Magic Sam – Magic rocker
  10. Magic Sam – Roll your moneymaker
  11. Junior Parker – Sweet Home Chicago (mono)
  12. Junior Parker – Mystery Train
  13. Al Green – Take me to the river
  14. Blind Willie Johnson – John the Revelator
  15. Blind Lemon Jeffers – Black Snake Moan
  16. Howlin Wolf – Wang Dang Doole
  17. Charles Sheffield – It’s Your Voodoo Working
  18. Ray Charles – Mess Around
  19. Richard Berry – Louie Louie
