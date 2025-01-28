Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-28

Written by on January 28, 2025

  1. The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze
  2. Sam & Dave – When Something Is Wrong With My Baby
  3. Sam & Dave – Soothe Me (live)
  4. Sam & Dave – I Thank You
  5. Sam & Dave – Soul Sister, Brown Sugar
  6. Sam & Dave – Don’t Pull Your Love
  7. Curtis Mayfield – Freddie’s Dead
  8. Gladys Knight & the Pips – On And On
  9. Aretha Franklin – Sparkle
  10. The Staple Singers – Let’s Do It Again (single edit)
  11. Mavis Staples – A Piece Of The Action
  12. Curtis Mayfield – Do Do Wap Is Strong In Here
  13. The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place
Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2025-01-28

