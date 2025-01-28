Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-28
- The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze
- Sam & Dave – When Something Is Wrong With My Baby
- Sam & Dave – Soothe Me (live)
- Sam & Dave – I Thank You
- Sam & Dave – Soul Sister, Brown Sugar
- Sam & Dave – Don’t Pull Your Love
- Curtis Mayfield – Freddie’s Dead
- Gladys Knight & the Pips – On And On
- Aretha Franklin – Sparkle
- The Staple Singers – Let’s Do It Again (single edit)
- Mavis Staples – A Piece Of The Action
- Curtis Mayfield – Do Do Wap Is Strong In Here
- The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place