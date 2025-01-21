Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-21

- Curtis Mayfield – Summer Hot
- Billy Paul – Let ‘Em In
- Carleen Anderson – Maybe I’m Amazed
- Margie Joseph – My Love
- The Three Degrees – Isn’t It A Pity
- The Chiffons – My Sweet Lord
- Freedom Now Brothers – Sissy Walk
- RDM Band – Butter That Popcorn (Virtue acetate)
- Interpretations – Blow Your Mind
- Brass Rail – Penguin Part 2
- Assassins – Rope (Your Turn)
- Wood Brass & Steel – Theme Song
- Melvin Sparks – Get Down With The Get Down
- J.G.D. & the New Breed – North Richmond Breakaway
- Little Eva Harris – Get Ready/Uptight
