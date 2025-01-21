Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-21

Written by on January 21, 2025

  1. Curtis Mayfield – Summer Hot
  2. Billy Paul – Let ‘Em In
  3. Carleen Anderson – Maybe I’m Amazed
  4. Margie Joseph – My Love
  5. The Three Degrees – Isn’t It A Pity
  6. The Chiffons – My Sweet Lord
  7. Freedom Now Brothers – Sissy Walk
  8. RDM Band – Butter That Popcorn (Virtue acetate)
  9. Interpretations – Blow Your Mind
  10. Brass Rail – Penguin Part 2
  11. Assassins – Rope (Your Turn)
  12. Wood Brass & Steel – Theme Song
  13. Melvin Sparks – Get Down With The Get Down
  14. J.G.D. & the New Breed – North Richmond Breakaway
  15. Little Eva Harris – Get Ready/Uptight
