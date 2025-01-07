Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-07

January 7, 2025

  1. The Elgins – How sweet it is to be loved by you
  2. , Robert Cray – Too Many Cooks
  3. Robert Cray – Got to Make a Comeback
  4. Robert Cray – Bad Influence
  5. detroit junior – i got money
  6. Big Maceo – I Got the Blues
  7. Big Maceo – Detroit Jump
  8. T-Bone Walker – Shake it baby
  9. T-Bone Walker – Louisiana Bayou Drive
  10. Big Walter Horton – Walter’s Jump
  11. J.B Lenoir – Low down dirty shame
  12. Sonny Terry &/and Brownie McGhee – Whoopin” the blues
  13. Sonny Terry &/and Brownie McGhee – Poor boy blues
  14. Prince – Gotta Broken Heart Again
  15. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Foxy Lady
  16. The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Crosstown Traffic
  17. Bo Diddley – Road Runner
  18. Bo Diddley – Ride On Josephine
  19. Slim Harpo – Shake Your Hips
  20. Slim Harpo – Buzz me baby
  21. Earl Hooker & Junior Wells – Messin’ With the Kid
