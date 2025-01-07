Steppin’ Out: 2025-01-07

- The Elgins – How sweet it is to be loved by you
- , Robert Cray – Too Many Cooks
- Robert Cray – Got to Make a Comeback
- Robert Cray – Bad Influence
- detroit junior – i got money
- Big Maceo – I Got the Blues
- Big Maceo – Detroit Jump
- T-Bone Walker – Shake it baby
- T-Bone Walker – Louisiana Bayou Drive
- Big Walter Horton – Walter’s Jump
- J.B Lenoir – Low down dirty shame
- Sonny Terry &/and Brownie McGhee – Whoopin” the blues
- Sonny Terry &/and Brownie McGhee – Poor boy blues
- Prince – Gotta Broken Heart Again
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Foxy Lady
- The Jimi Hendrix Experience – Crosstown Traffic
- Bo Diddley – Road Runner
- Bo Diddley – Ride On Josephine
- Slim Harpo – Shake Your Hips
- Slim Harpo – Buzz me baby
- Earl Hooker & Junior Wells – Messin’ With the Kid
