Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-31

  1. The Elgins – It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World
  2. James Brown – Get Up, Get Into It, Get Involved
  3. The J.B.’s – More Mess On My Thing
  4. Lyn Collins – Things Got To Get Better
  5. Marva Whitney – I Made A Mistake Because It’s Only You
  6. Jimmy McGriff – Theme From Shaft
  7. Reuben Wilson – Superfly
  8. Richard ‘Groove’ Holmes – No Trouble On The Mountain
  9. Randy Crawford – Give Peace A Chance
  10. Syreeta – She’s Leaving Home
  11. The Drifters – Everynight
  12. Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – New Year’s Resolution
