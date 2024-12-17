Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-17

- Quincy Jones feat. Patti Austin – Somethin’ Special
- The New Birth – Wildflower
- The New Birth – Until It’s Time For You To Go
- The Isley Brothers – Brother,Brother
- The Isley Brothers – Spill The Wine
- Curtis Mayfield – Toot An’ Toot An’ Toot
- Curtis Mayfield – Hey Baby (Give It All To Me)
- The Main Ingredient – I’m So Proud
- The Staple Singers – Let’s Do It Again (single edit)
- Curtis Mayfield – She Don’t Let Nobody (But Me)
- Aretha Franklin – Look Into Your Heart (single edit)
- Dave Hubbard – Family Affair
- Charles Earland – Sing A Simple Song
- The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place (mono)
Reader's opinions