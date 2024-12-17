Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-17

Written by on December 17, 2024

  1. Quincy Jones feat. Patti Austin – Somethin’ Special
  2. The New Birth – Wildflower
  3. The New Birth – Until It’s Time For You To Go
  4. The Isley Brothers – Brother,Brother
  5. The Isley Brothers – Spill The Wine
  6. Curtis Mayfield – Toot An’ Toot An’ Toot
  7. Curtis Mayfield – Hey Baby (Give It All To Me)
  8. The Main Ingredient – I’m So Proud
  9. The Staple Singers – Let’s Do It Again (single edit)
  10. Curtis Mayfield – She Don’t Let Nobody (But Me)
  11. Aretha Franklin – Look Into Your Heart (single edit)
  12. Dave Hubbard – Family Affair
  13. Charles Earland – Sing A Simple Song
  14. The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place (mono)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-12-17

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-12-17

Current track

Title

Artist