Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-10

Written by on December 10, 2024

  1. James Brown – Soulful CHristmas
  2. Chuch Berry – Merry Christmas baby
  3. funk machine – soul santa
  5. Nathaniel Mayer & The Fabulous Twilights – Mr. SAnta Claus (Bring Me My Baby)
  7. james brown – santa claus go straight to the ghetto
  8. The Crystals – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  9. Blind Blake – Lonesome Christmas Blues
  10. Louis Armstrong – Santa Claus Blues
  11. Lionel Hampton Orch – Gin For Christmas
  12. Sonny Boy Williamson – Christmas Morning Blues
  13. Leroy Carr – Christmas In Jail (Ain’t That A Pain)
  14. Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas
  16. Carla Thomas – All I Want For Christmas Is You
  17. Louis Jordan – Santa Claus, Santa Claus
  18. Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
  19. Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
  20. Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
  21. Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System – Xmas Done Got Funky
  22. Bootsy Collins – Merry Christmas Baby
