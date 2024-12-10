Steppin’ Out: 2024-12-10

- James Brown – Soulful CHristmas
- Chuch Berry – Merry Christmas baby
- funk machine – soul santa
- funk machine – soul santa
- Nathaniel Mayer & The Fabulous Twilights – Mr. SAnta Claus (Bring Me My Baby)
- james brown – soulfull christmas
- james brown – santa claus go straight to the ghetto
- The Crystals – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
- Blind Blake – Lonesome Christmas Blues
- Louis Armstrong – Santa Claus Blues
- Lionel Hampton Orch – Gin For Christmas
- Sonny Boy Williamson – Christmas Morning Blues
- Leroy Carr – Christmas In Jail (Ain’t That A Pain)
- Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas
- Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz, It’s Christmas
- Carla Thomas – All I Want For Christmas Is You
- Louis Jordan – Santa Claus, Santa Claus
- Clarence Carter – Back Door Santa
- Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
- Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)
- Jimmy Jules & The Nuclear Soul System – Xmas Done Got Funky
- Bootsy Collins – Merry Christmas Baby
Reader's opinions